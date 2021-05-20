“My big sis Bea”: Princess Eugenie reacts to Beatrice’s baby news

New-mum and proud sister Princess Eugenie has shared a heartfelt reaction to her older sister, Princess Beatrice’s wonderful pregnancy announcement, saying that she “can’t wait to meet the little one”.

Taking to social media yesterday morning, the Royal Family shared a statement on behalf of the Queen, which read, “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.”

“The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news,” the statement continued.

Now today, three months after welcoming the birth of her own first child, a baby boy she sweetly named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie has shared her delight at becoming an auntie.

The 31-year-old mum started off by explaining that today, May 20 is World Bee Day, “A day to celebrate nature's most badass little friend with their black and yellow stripes..”

“But our furry little friends have to share today with my big sis Bea who's got a little one on the way,” Eugenie lovingly wrote, adding, “Beabea and Edo huge congratulations on your news – can't wait to meet the little one.”

Princess Eugenie also shared two stunning photos of her sister Beatrice and her husband Edoardo. The first snap is a gorgeous throwback photo to last July, on Beatrice and Edoardo’s intimate yet beautiful wedding day.

The second photo is a more casual shot of the happy couple standing in front of a waterfall, beaming at the camera.

Huge congratulations to both of the soon-to-be parents — we can’t wait to meet their new little bundle of joy!