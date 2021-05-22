Mugler’s newest scent ‘Angel Iced Star’ is your new fresh, crisp scent

The summer is just around the corner and with restrictions lifting, we’re so excited to get out and enjoy it to the fullest. BBQs, drinks, catch ups with friends we haven’t seen in a while…and we want to look and feel our best when we do finally get out there!

Angel Iced Star, Mugler’s latest scent is ready to see you through the summer of socialising by having its dreamy scent trail you all season. Looking for intense freshness this Summer? The Angel limited edition scent will transport you to a land of excess and extravagance, in a huge unexplored frozen territory.

The new eau de toilette takes you on a new epic journey. A sure hit with all Mugler addicts, Iced Angel is a way to explore new horizons, somewhere between dream and fantasy. It takes you to a parallel universe of pleasurable excess. In this oversized frozen landscape, the ice sparkles under the sun’s tender ray in a spectacular, dazzling light show. Suddenly breaking the ice, the unexpected fragrance breaks down barriers, melts away doubts and hesitation. Uninhibited, ultra-exoticism clashes with extreme freshness in a fantastic shock. Hot and cold blend in an unreal contrast that is totally enticing and addictive. So Mugler!

Angel Iced Star is a sensorial explosion of colours, textures, sensations. Frost and ice. Beneath the scintillating surface, fresh coconut and exotic pineapple play against a backdrop of enticing praline and tender patchouli. The unique blend is at once unexpected and familiar. Instantly addictive, rediscover the iconic star bottle: the soft blues and greens are reminiscent of dazzling polar ice caps, the flamboyant pink, a hint of the raging fire within.

