MUA Keilidh Cashell launches spectacular ‘Crystal Nights’ collection

No makeup-bag holds more possibilities than one filled with a shimmering array of products. This season, indulge your senses and shimmer into the New Year with the latest launch from KASH Beauty – Crystal Nights. Created by Top Irish Beauty Influencer and Makeup Artist Keilidh Cashell, KASH Beauty has become a favourite of the beauty elite since its launch in September. The first collection, Secret Treasure, sold out instantly, with products purchased from all corners of the globe. The brand’s second collection, Crystal Nights, is filled with an array of glistening pantones and glimmering hues, sure to transport us all to make up nirvana.

Buttery mattes and dazzling shimmers in a variety of prismatic pigments dominate this succeeding collection. From Lipsticks, Glosses, and Lashes to a scintillating 9 shade Eyeshadow Palette and unique Eyeshadow Toppers, this collection is as bold and bright as your festive party dress, with the perfect arsenal of products to take you from day to night in a flash. The new KASH Beauty Crystal Nights Collection includes:

Lip Set – RRP €69.95

The ultimate gift for any beauty lover this festive season, the Crystal Nights Lip Set features 4 new KASH Beauty shades and a unique high shine lip gloss. The KASH Beauty lipsticks are the ultimate in luxe, immovable lip colour. Created using a creamy, silky, ultra-wearable formula, with a delicious vanilla scent, each shade is guaranteed to bring out the best in any makeup look. The lipsticks are semi-matte and long-lasting, offering super-pigmented and buildable colour for every occasion imaginable.

Shades:

Veil : This neutral nude lipstick is muted and soft, adding a touch of chic to everyday makeup looks. Wear to professional events, day dates and dressed-down hangouts.

: This neutral nude lipstick is muted and soft, adding a touch of chic to everyday makeup looks. Wear to professional events, day dates and dressed-down hangouts. Dawn : Add a touch of soft, rosy pink to any makeup look or outfit with this girly shade. Dawn is super-wearable and versatile, perfect for any occasion, bringing femininity to every look.

: Add a touch of soft, rosy pink to any makeup look or outfit with this girly shade. Dawn is super-wearable and versatile, perfect for any occasion, bringing femininity to every look. Soleil : Brighten up a gloomy day with this gorgeous coral-toned lip shade. Soleil complements blusher well and will make any look pop, creating luminous lips that stand out.

: Brighten up a gloomy day with this gorgeous coral-toned lip shade. Soleil complements blusher well and will make any look pop, creating luminous lips that stand out. Blood Moon: This deep, muted red is a must-have shade for the holiday season. The understated colour is perfect for those who favour a more demure red lip and will instantly vamp up any festive look.

Starlight Lip Gloss

Add sparkle to every makeup look with this high-shine lip gloss. It’s crystal clear formula features tiny, gleaming flakes of rose gold glitter, creating a rich, eye-catching effect, making it the perfect pairing for both on top of bare lips or your favourite lipsticks. For an added multi-use bonus, the gloss also works well as a highlighter, adding a stunning shimmer to skin, cheekbones or collarbones. The Starlight Lip Gloss is ideal for the festive season and will bring a little shine to every look, creating photo-worthy pouts each and every time.

Crystal Nights Eyeshadow Palette – RRP €29.95

Inspired by the gleam of semi-precious gems such as amethyst and jade, as well as all the shimmer of the festive season, the Crystal Nights palette presents nine luxe shades ranging from deep, warm mattes to high-shine and rich metallics. The palette is ultra-versatile and can be used to create dreamy daytime looks as well as dramatic night-time smokey eyes. Featuring three versatile mattes, one transition shade and five glamorous, glittering metallics, the Crystal Nights palette is sure to add flair and flourish to every holiday look. Pair the palette with shades from its sister palette, Secret Treasure, to create an infinite amount of unique makeup looks.

Shades:

Moonlight : Add all-over luminescence to the eyelid with this soft cream shade, inspired by the glow of the moonlight. The shade is perfect for adding brightness to any look.

: Add all-over luminescence to the eyelid with this soft cream shade, inspired by the glow of the moonlight. The shade is perfect for adding brightness to any look. Haze : This neutral-toned brown is the ideal transition shade, helping blend colours smoothly and adding depth and intensity to the lid. Haze will bring even the simplest looks to another level.

: This neutral-toned brown is the ideal transition shade, helping blend colours smoothly and adding depth and intensity to the lid. Haze will bring even the simplest looks to another level. Crystal : A gorgeous, indulgent metallic gold, designed to draw attention to the eyes. Use it to vamp up a party look, adding a luxe gleam to the eyelid, inner corner and brow bone.

: A gorgeous, indulgent metallic gold, designed to draw attention to the eyes. Use it to vamp up a party look, adding a luxe gleam to the eyelid, inner corner and brow bone. Bronzite : Keep warm with this smouldering, rich bronze shadow, designed to add heat to any look. The shade works well with a smokey evening eye, creating instant drama.

: Keep warm with this smouldering, rich bronze shadow, designed to add heat to any look. The shade works well with a smokey evening eye, creating instant drama. Dusk : This neutral medium brown colour is warm and rich. The delicious shade is super-versatile, working to create muted day-time looks as well as party looks.

: This neutral medium brown colour is warm and rich. The delicious shade is super-versatile, working to create muted day-time looks as well as party looks. Jade : Stand out from the crowd with this stunning, unique green shimmer shadow, inspired by jade gemstones. The olive-green shimmer is complemented with flecks of gold to catch the light and turn heads.

: Stand out from the crowd with this stunning, unique green shimmer shadow, inspired by jade gemstones. The olive-green shimmer is complemented with flecks of gold to catch the light and turn heads. Enchant : Fall in love with this sumptuous, deep matte brown shade, created to add depth and daring any look. The shade is rich and versatile and can be used in a variety of eye looks.

: Fall in love with this sumptuous, deep matte brown shade, created to add depth and daring any look. The shade is rich and versatile and can be used in a variety of eye looks. Sapphire : Inspired by the deep blue shine of sapphire crystals, this show-stopping shimmer shadow is speckled with silver reflects to create an intense effect – perfect for party season.

: Inspired by the deep blue shine of sapphire crystals, this show-stopping shimmer shadow is speckled with silver reflects to create an intense effect – perfect for party season. Amethyst: This luxe purple shimmer is created in the likeness of amethyst crystals, designed to catch the light and add flair to any makeup look. The shimmer is flecked with pink and purple reflects, reminiscent of sparkling tinsel.

Lashes – RRP €24.95

Conquer the party season in style with KASH Beauty’s faux-mink false lashes. This collection of six unique lashes are created using 3D synthetic fibres and features curved and flexible bands to make application easier. Designed to take you from day to night, each of the lashes are named after a time of the evening, beginning with the soft, natural Twilight and ending with the full-glam After Dark. Create looks ranging from subtle and demure to daring and dramatic, topping off soft shadows and smoky eyes with ease. Each set of lashes are comfortable and simple to apply.

Eyeshadow Toppers – €19.95

Take your holiday looks to a new level with these uber-shiny and versatile eyeshadow toppers. Designed to be used to add intense shimmer to eyeshadows while also working well on bare lids, resulting in both stand-out day-time and striking night-time looks. Pack the toppers on to create an intense foil effect, or gently blended on top for a softer, more subtle sheen. The toppers feature a sleek, pointed applicator which makes application a breeze, allowing you to apply with precision and speed.

Shades:

Gold Dust: This shade is composed of chunky glitter particles in a rich gold hue. Gold Dust is sure to add depth, dimension and drama to your look.

This shade is composed of chunky glitter particles in a rich gold hue. Gold Dust is sure to add depth, dimension and drama to your look. Rose Glow: The muted sheen of this stunning, rosy shadow topper is guaranteed to bring elegance and femininity to any eye look.

Speaking about the collection, Keilidh said “When it came to the Crystal Nights collection, I wanted to step it up in terms of colour and make it more glam for the festive season. I’ve always been inspired by crystals and twinkling gems, so I brought that into this collection, with a little added colour and glitter. I’m a huge fan of colour but I wanted to create something super wearable for everyone that they could use throughout the year. Nothing brings me more joy than seeing people play with the KASH Beauty products and create slick makeup looks with products I’ve actually created. It is the ultimate pinch me moment!”

The KASH Beauty Crystal Nights Collection is available to buy on www.kashbeauty.com