M&S launches ‘Brands at M&S’ welcoming 14 new brand partners

Marks & Spencer has announced the launch of ‘Brands at M&S’ on the Republic of Ireland website, welcoming 14 new third-party brands as it continues to reposition for growth as a leading omni-channel retailer. The new brand partners include Nobody’s Child, Triumph and Jack & Jones among others will be available to shop online this month.

The third-party brand partners have been carefully curated and will welcome more than 750 new products to M&S.ie across womenswear, lingerie, menswear and childrenswear to complement and enhance the core M&S ranges. The brand partners will broaden customer appeal and offer customers more reason to shop at M&S – with all of the advantages from free Click & Collect to the Sparks loyalty programme.

Nobody’s Child, Ted Baker, Toms, Musto, Lyle & Scott, Superga, Triumph, Sloggi, DKNY, Kate Spade, Hotmilk, Jack & Jones and Jack & Jones Junior and Cole Haan are the first brands to join Brands at M&S in the Republic of Ireland this month.

An exciting mix to complement the core M&S ranges

Commenting on the launch today, Philip Conlon, Head of Division, Ireland at Marks & Spencer said: “We are pleased to be introducing ‘Brands at M&S’ to our Republic of Ireland website. This exciting mix of third-party partners will expand our offer in Clothing & Home, offering brands our customers know and love, as well as introducing them to new brands that they haven’t yet discovered. As we continue to reposition for growth, we also remain committed to developing the quality, style & value of our own ranges and sharing them with customers on M&S.ie with energy, confidence & style.”

The launch of ‘Brands at M&S’ on M&S.ie follows the success on M&S.com. Launched in March 2021, the online first platform is now home to over 60 third-party brands and continues to grow at pace with sales up c.50% on last year. The carefully curated approach is driving new customers, frequency and increased spend, while ensuring that majority of orders also contain an M&S product.

For more information or to shop ‘Brands at M&S’, visit marksandspencer.ie.