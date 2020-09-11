Mrs. Hinch’s caramel croissant cake recipe is a must try

Not only is this social media legend the queen of clean, but it turns out she’s quite handy in the kitchen too! Mrs. Hinch shared the recipe for her decadent caramel and white chocolate croissant cake on her Instagram stories yesterday, and it had us drooling.

Here’s the recipe for you to try yourselves. Be warned though, it’s sinfully addictive.

Ingredients:

2 x tubes of Ready-Roll Croissants

75g (approx.) chocolate chips

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup of melted butter

½ cup of white sugar

½ cup of light brown sugar

To Decorate:

100g white chocolate, melted

Icing sugar to dust

Method:

Preheat your oven to 190 degrees and lightly grease a bundt tin.

Chop the croissant dough into small chunks and add to a large bowl.

Add the remaining cake ingredients to the bowl and gently fold through, until everything is evenly distributed but the croissant chunks are still intact.

Photos: instagram.com/mrshinchhome

Carefully transfer your cake mixture to the bundt tin and place in the oven for approx. 25 to 30 minutes, until it’s brown in colour and the dough is cooked through. We recommend checking on it after 20 minutes and keeping an eye on it from that point onwards.

Let your cake cool slightly before drizzling with white chocolate and dusting with icing sugar.

Photos: instagram.com/mrshinchhome

There you have it, Mrs. Hinch’s caramel and white chocolate croissant bundt cake. This is sure to be a must-try this weekend.