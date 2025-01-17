Mrs Hinch unveils stunning insight into nursery for her third child

Sophie Hinchliffe has treated her fans to an update on her baby’s nursery!

The cleaning guru – who is best known as Mrs Hinch by her fanbase – announced on November 3 that she is expecting her third child with her husband Jamie.

The couple, who are already parents to five-year-old Ronnie and three-year-old Lennie, will be welcoming another baby boy.

Now, as she prepares to become a mum for the third time, Sophie has given her fans an update on the decorating of her new baby’s nursery!

Earlier today, the 34-year-old took to her Instagram stories to unveil her nursery’s progress, including its dark blue paint, gingham wallpaper and new clothing.

“So, I just thought I’d do a quick nursery update for you all, guys,” Sophie began, as she approached the entrance to the nursery.

Credit: Sophie Hinchliffe / Instagram

“I love it, I’m so happy with it. I was a bit worried about the blue when it first started to go on. I was thinking, ‘Oh no, I’ve made a mistake!’ But I’ve had the doors and everything painted. I thought, ‘Just go for it,’” she explained.

“Please tell me I haven’t made a mistake with the paint and the wallpaper, because everyone has their own little tastes, don’t they? But I am loving the blues at the minute, like the country blues and the beiges together,” the expectant mum continued.

“I’m just really pleased with it, it’s turned out better than I thought it would. I don’t know where to put the cot and things yet, I’ve got a unit to try and put together as well, so there’s still so much to do before I get it all finished, but I just wanted to update you all on it,” Sophie added.

Last week, the influencer took to Instagram to showcase a refurbished trunk that she previously upcycled with her father, who passed away suddenly in April.

“This means the absolute world to me. Ready for baby boy’s nursery,” she penned at the time, noting that it will be used for her son’s toys and blankets.