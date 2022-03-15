Mrs Hinch unveils her cosy new Tesco F&F loungewear range

The pandemic might be coming to a close (here’s hoping!) but loungewear is definitely here to stay, and we couldn’t be more delighted!

Social media sensation Mrs Hinch has unveiled yet another gorgeous loungewear range with Tesco F&F, and we’re already obsessed. From cosy knits to cool and comfortable sets, this new collection is absolutely lush.

With such soft fabrics and lovely neutral colours, it really is the perfect range for those of us who are still rocking the work-from-home/hybrid lifestyle.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Mrs Hinch (otherwise known as Sophie Hinchliffe) shared a sneak peek at exactly what will be on offer.

The first outfit which she showed off was the Hinch Rib Snit Set (£30 for the full set). With super soft snit fabric, this set is made from over 50% recycled polyester. It features an oversized grey ribbed chevron top with a drapey hood and a v-neckline along with bottoms which include a complimentary rib panel on the side seam.

Credit: @mrshinchhome

The Hinch Cream Oversized Hoodie Set (£26 for the full set) is also being added to the Hinch F&F range. This outfit includes a loose-fitted cream, ribbed top, with a soft v-neckline and a drapey hood, it includes ribbed leggings in grey marl and a matching scrunchie to finish the look!

Credit: @mrshinchhome

The next outfit Sophie threw on included the Hinch Grey Rib 3-Piece Set (£34 for the full set). As the mum-of-two explains, each piece is made out of super soft luxurious rib fabric with a beautiful drape to give a relaxed fit.

96% of these items are made from sustainably sourced viscose which is really soft to the skin, so shoppers can make smart and ethical choices when giving this range a whirl.

Credit: @mrshinchhome

Altogether, the set includes a scoop vest, a tie-waist robe and voluminous, drapey cuffed-style pants.

Meanwhile, the Hinch Scuba Offline Lounge Set (£16 for the top, £16 for the bottoms) is made out of luxurious scuba fabric, with each item being sold individually so that they can be worn as a coordinated look or as separates. The set includes a tapered jogger with extended cuffs and a hooded top with high density tonal print.

Credit: @mrshinchhome

All of these items will be available to shop in many Tesco F&F stores, along with many items becoming available to buy online at Next.ie/Next.co.uk.