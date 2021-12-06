Mrs. Hinch shows off cosy new A/W range with Tesco F&F

Social media influencer Mrs. Hinch, otherwise known as Sophie Hinchliffe, has launched yet another stunning collection with Tesco’s F&F brand and it’s fair to say we’re in love!

Taking to her Instagram Stories this afternoon, the mum-of-two showcased everything which her Autumn/Winter collection had to offer, including plenty of cosy and comfy loungewear sets to keep company during these colder months.

One item we’re particularly excited about would have to be the fabulous champagne robe, which features a super soft cream fabric shawl and hood. According to Sophie, the robe is made from a premium, silky fabric, and includes a tie waist, patch pockets and turn back cuffs. It’s made from over 50% recycled materials and will only cost you £26.

The next two items are an absolute essential, as Sophie has created an ultra comfortable cloud tracksuit. The set includes grey cloud jogger style bottoms and a half-zip up polo jumper, with a collar so high it could keep your ears warm if it’s zipped up all the way.

Both pieces are sold individually so they can be worn together or separately. The top is £16 and the bottoms are £16.

Mrs. Hinch is also keeping things a little bit festive with her sweet star patterned lounge set, featuring premium viscous loopback fabric, a wide v-shape neckline which can be worn off the shoulder, blouson sleeves and a paper bag waistband — all for just £20.

Last, but by no means least, Sophie has launched a matching mummy and child teddy bear onesie. These cosy pieces are once again made from premium champagne fabric, with over 50% recycled materials, and feature adorable teddy bear ears and embroidery on the hood.

The adult version also includes a super flattering tie waist, so that you can cinch it in however much you want. The adult version costs £24 and the child version is £17.

All of these fab items and more are available to buy in Tesco stores right now, with many of the items available to order online from next.co.uk.