Mrs Hinch shares update on son as she discusses rare diagnosis

Mrs Hinch has shared an update on her son’s health after he was admitted to hospital earlier this month.

The cleaning influencer, Sophie Hinchliffe, previously revealed her son, three-year-old Ronnie, was brought to hospital for falling ill but she didn’t know the cause of his sickness.

Now, after 10 days in hospital, Mrs Hinch has discussed her son’s ‘rare’ diagnosis and announced that he is thankfully coming home from hospital.

Sharing photos of little Ron in hospital to her 4.7M Instagram followers, Sophie revealed her son has been diagnosed with Kawasaki disease.

Credit: Mrs Hinch Instagram

Detailing their worrying hospital stay in the caption of the post, Mrs Hinch explained, “FINALLY “We can go home now Mummy” Ron, you are SO brave, SO strong, SO loved and just beautifully unique darling boy. We have spent the past 10 days living whats felt like a real life nightmare. But I just wanted to thank you all for so many kind messages and update you all”.

“Ron’s temp spiked 40 at home, I phoned an ambulance. Ron was admitted and IV antibiotics started but NOTHING was working, in fact Ronnie deteriorated. The incredible doctors and nurses started every blood test and scan you can imagine”.

The 33-year-old went on to say that they were waiting days for an answer and seeing Ron so ill, “kicked me with a fear and desperation I’ve never felt in my whole life”.

“After a couple of days , more symptoms appeared and results returned. Ron was diagnosed with Kawasaki disease, something I had never heard of before”.

Credit: Mrs Hinch Instagram

“Kawasaki disease is a rare, non contagious disease that only affects around eight in every 100,000 children under the age of five in the UK. This disease causes swelling of the blood vessels throughout the body. It can also affect the blood vessels supplying the heart muscle when not treated early enough”.

Sophie shared the main symptoms of the disease which include “a persistent high temperature, body rash, swelling and then peeling of the hands and feet, red blistered lips, bloodshot eyes, strawberry tongue, inflamed sore throat and Swollen lymph glands”.

“This past week has shaken our whole world as a family. I’ve never felt a fear like it. But I need to say THANKYOU to the incredible team at Broomfield hospital, St Marys and Great Ormond street. Thank you for answering our prayers and making our Ronnie better, His little smile says it all so Thank you”.

The mum-of-two then reached out to any parents or carers that have a child with Kawasaki disease as she and her husband Jamie would like to raise awareness about it because there is no explanation for the illness.

Credit: Mrs Hinch Instagram

She closed off by adding, “OUR VERY SPECIAL RONNIE ROO IS COMING HOME and we are back together as a family at last”.

Many famous faces and fans alike rushed to the comments to share their support with Mrs Hinch and her family after a difficult 10 days.

Former TOWIE star Kate Ferdinand wrote, “How scary! So pleased he is coming home – lots of love to you all”.

“So happy his home, beautiful boy”, penned reality TV star Georgia Kousoulou.

Love Island’s Faye Winter added, “Sending you all so much love, Ronnie you are incredible and so are your family!! We can’t wait to see you home playing with your brothers, chicken and mummy and daddy”.