Mrs Hinch shares update as son Ronnie remains ill in hospital

Sophie Hinchliffe has shared an update on her son’s ongoing stay in hospital.

On Sunday evening, the cleaning influencer – who goes by the name of Mrs Hinch – informed her fans that her eldest son Ronnie had been admitted to hospital.

Now, a few days on from her announcement, the 33-year-old has shared a brief update about Ronnie’s condition with her 4.7M Instagram followers.

“Hello everyone… today this happened,” Sophie wrote, alongside a heartwarming image of her three-year-old son being lifted up towards a basketball net by her husband Jamie.

“For the past few days Ron has spotted the boys and girls playing basketball from our hospital room window. Today we wheeled him there Daddy lifted him up, and he scored,” she explained, adding: “I’ve never felt a feeling like it.”

Sophie went on to say that Ronnie has yet to make enough improvements to be discharged from hospital. “We may not be able to go home yet but I am just so grateful for this moment right here right now,” the mum-of-two penned.

“We love you millions Ron xxx,” she finished sweetly.

On Sunday evening, Sophie chose to break her brief silence on social media to explain how Ronnie’s illness developed.

“Everything just seems like fog right now. Ron’s temp spiked to over 40 and his neck was swelling, limited head movements, I couldn’t keep meds or fluids in him,” she wrote at the time.

“We were taken to A&E and sent home with antibiotics and it just didn’t feel right. My gut told me no. So after phoning 111 we were taken back in and thankfully admitted,” Sophie continued.

“Since having IV antibiotics we are seeing a really really slow improvement but we will be in here for a little longer yet, as we need to get his temperature satisfactory and need the antibiotics to kick in,” she concluded.

We hope Ronnie gets well soon!