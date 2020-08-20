Mrs Hinch reveals the glamorous cover of her memoir

Sophie Hinchcliffe, the cleaning legend herself, is bringing out a Memoir, titled This is Me, all about the woman behind Mrs. Hinch. The social media sensation took to Instagram this morning to reveal the book’s cover, including a behind-the-scenes video of how they created Sophie’s stunning cover-shot.

“Soooo, a slightly different morning post from me today guys… I’ve noticed some of you have spotted it already. I can now share my Memoir front cover with you all! I have everything crossed and I just hope you like it,” Sophie prefaced before the big reveal.

In the black-and-white video, Sophie is seen wearing a gorgeous, dusky-grey ball-gown dress. In the montage of clips, she’s fixing her makeup, draped across a velvet couch and of course, dancing and playing with her adorable dog, Henry, all while the emotional song, This Is Me, plays in the background.

“Well guys, here we are! What an absolute whirlwind of a journey this has been so far,” Sophie wrote.

“It's often felt like a fairy tale but it hasn't always been easy, and I'm going to let you in on the highs and the lows as well as my biggest fears and my darkest challenges. Because this book right here, is me.”

“This is me: Soph – the wife, the mother and the person behind Mrs Hinch. So let's do this! Put your Hinch Lists to one side, get comfy and join me on the sofa with a cuppa. Welcome to my world. This is my story.”

Mrs. Hinch’s adoring fans were eager to share their pride and admiration for their cleaning guru. “That’s brought a tear to my eye… I love you all so much, so proud of you and what you have achieved,” one fan wrote. Another gushed, “Can someone explain to me why I am welling up with pride for you! Got mine on pre-order. Well done!”.

This is me is being published by Penguin and will be out on October 1. You can pre-order your copy here.