Mrs Hinch reveals birth story after welcoming her third child

Sophie Hinchliffe has given several updates from her newborn bubble!

Earlier this month, the cleaning guru – who is also known as Mrs Hinch – welcomed her third child.

Sophie and her husband, Jamie Hinchliffe, are now parents to a baby boy named Vinnie, joining their other two sons – five-year-old Ronnie and three-year-old Lennie.

Now, 10 days after giving birth to her baby son, Sophie has shared some new updates on her little arrival!

Earlier today, the mum-of-three took to Instagram and invited her followers to take part in a Q&A. One fan asked Sophie how Ronnie and Lennie have adapted to their new sibling.

“I can't even put into words how amazing they are with Vinnie. In all honesty I didn't think they would be as interested as they are & but they are so in love with him. They run indoors to check on him after school, help change his nappy, tell me to ‘get my boobies’ out quickly when he cries,” she teased.

Addressing her own wellbeing, the 35-year-old penned: “I am well and truly in the newborn bubble, exhausting but beautiful. Hormones are extreme so I randomly cry a lot for all different reasons. But I am just so grateful to be home, with my little family, living the life I dreamed of as a little girl.”

She added: “Jamie Ronnie and Lennie have been beyond incredible and I feel like the luckiest person in the world right now.”

Later, another follower asked Sophie about her birthing experience.

“This was actually my most painful and longest labour out of the three for me. I was kind of hoping he would fly out too! Pain relief wise I had the same as I did with Ron and Len (gas and air),” the influencer explained, noting that she was induced on February 17, before Vinnie arrived the following day.

Sophie concluded her Q&A by writing: “I am definitely taking in so much more 3rd time round, the little details, the newborn bubble as a whole, because I know how fast time flies. And seeing our 3 boys together is a feeling unmatched."