Mrs Hinch opens up as son Ronnie is rushed to hospital with illness

Sophie Hinchliffe has revealed that her eldest son Ronnie has been admitted to hospital.

The cleaning guru, who is best known as Mrs Hinch, took to her Instagram stories last night to explain her recent quietness on social media.

“Everything just seems like fog right now. Ron’s temp spiked to over 40 and his neck was swelling, limited head movements, I couldn’t keep meds or fluids in him,” she recalled.

“We were taken to A&E and sent home with antibiotics and it just didn’t feel right. My gut told me no. So after phoning 111 we were taken back in and thankfully admitted,” the 33-year-old continued.

Sophie went on to say that she has noticed a slight improvement in her three-year-old son. “Since having IV antibiotics we are seeing a really really slow improvement but we will be in here for a little longer yet, as we need to get his temperature satisfactory and need the antibiotics to kick in,” she wrote.

“Absolutely nothing prepares you for something like this does it. Just being on a children’s ward, seeing so many innocent little arms bandaged with cannulas. I just can’t comprehend the whole thing. But I just wanted to check in on here very quickly whilst Ron’s asleep,” she added.

Sophie continued by thanking her 4.7M followers for their support. “I share so much of my life on here, the good and the bad, I have a fantastic support network from my followers. So I just wanted to say thank you for so many messages, I haven’t vanished I promise,” she insisted.

Sophie finished off her update by sharing a sweet note about how Ron has been coping so far.

“Ps Ron smiled away in the ambulance, loved seeing all the buttons and wires and now thinks his cannula is his own little wire of magic,” she teased.

“What did we ever do to deserve children, they make this world so beautiful,” Sophie concluded.