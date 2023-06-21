Mrs Hinch celebrates son’s birthday after worrying hospital stay

Mrs Hinch has opened up about how thankful she is to have her son home from hospital to celebrate his birthday with him.

The cleaning influencer, Sophie Hinchliffe, detailed the worrying past 10 days they have experienced after her son, Ron, was hospitalised after being diagnosed with Kawasaki disease.

With Ron returning home the night before his fourth birthday, Mrs Hinch ensured to make his big day extra special.

Taking to Instagram to share a sweet video to her 4.7M followers of their family singing Happy Birthday to Ron as he blew out the candles on his birthday cake, the mum-of-two revealed how they spent the day.

Credit: Mrs Hinch Instagram

Sophie captions the post, “Magical. Happy 4th Birthday Our Darling Ron. Thank you for blessing us every single day, you have no idea just how loved and special you are”.

“We have spent every second of today celebrating Ron. Doing our everyday simple little routines at home that he just absolutely loves to do. From feeding our animals, watering plants and playing McDonald’s drive thru with Len”.

Hinchliffe continued, “We’ve had cake, opened presents as a family and Ive watched his every single move in complete admiration”.

“Just seeing Ronnie home , eating, drinking, smiling and then bathing him ready for bed is just the best feeling on earth. Mummy, Daddy and Lennie love you beyond words Ronnie. Happy 4th birthday baby! YOU DID IT!!”, she sweetly added.

Credit: Mrs Hinch Instagram

Many of Sophie’s fans headed to the comments to send birthday wishes to her eldest son.

One fan penned, “So pleased you could all have today at home with each other… Happy 4th Birthday Ronnie”.

“Happy birthday to your special boy. Wishing him a speedy recovery”, wrote a second fan.

A third added, “So glad he’s home for his birthday. Sending love and lots of birthday wishes”.

Reposting the video to her Instagram Stories, Mrs Hinch shared her joy that Ron made it home from hospital for his birthday.

Credit: Mrs Hinch Instagram

“YOU DID IT! We made it home in time Ron. Happy 4th birthday our little soldier. We love you beyond words”.

Mrs Hinch spoke out about Ron’s rare diagnosis of Kawasaki disease earlier this week, revealing the condition causes the blood vessels to swell throughout the body.

“We have spent the past 10 days living what felt like a real life nightmare… Seeing Ron this way kicked me with a fear and desperation I’ve never felt in my whole life”.

We're so glad to see Ron home from the hospital and enjoying his birthday.