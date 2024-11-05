Mrs Hinch admits she already has a name chosen for her third child

Mrs Hinch has revealed she has a name chosen for her new addition.

Over the weekend, Sophie Hinchliffe announced that she’s expecting her third child, a baby boy, with her husband Jamie. The couple already share five-year-old Ronnie and three-year-old Lennie together.

The news of her pregnancy comes just a few short months after her dad passed away suddenly in April of this year.

Now, Sophie has opened up about her pregnancy journey after stepping away from social media while grieving her tragic loss.

During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories from some of her 4.8M followers, the cleaning influencer was asked if she has any name ideas yet for her third child.

Sophie responded by explaining, “Yes we have his name set. I have the text message conversation on my phone with my Dad where we were randomly talking about baby names that went with Ronnie & Lennie”.

“I was no where near ready to have another baby at that point but I told Dad the boys name and girls name that me and Jamie loved and he replied saying perfect Bubber”.

She went on to reveal, “So I've got those messages forever, Dad loved the name, so no matter what happens Babys name is 100% set and nothing will change it”.

Another of Sophie’s fans asked how she told her sons the news that they were going to be welcoming another baby into their family.

She confessed, “Me Jamie and the boys were sat in the living room, watching a film one evening, all piled on one sofa, and I just came out with it”.

“I said boys there's a baby growing in mummy's tummy. Their reaction was beautiful. Sorry I didn't film it. But they looked at my tummy, So excited”.

Credit: Mrs Hinch Instagram

When announcing her pregnancy online, Mrs Hinch unveiled a heartwarming video of her, Jamie, Ronnie and Lennie painting their new arrival’s nursery.

Sophie captioned the post, “‘Heaven was too far to visit, so you sent us a special gift from up above. I have no doubt you sent him to us Dad, to fill our hearts with so much love’ ILYD”.

“Ronnie and Lennies Baby Brother. Our Baby Boy No.3 Joining us in 2025. The 3 Musketeers. Bring on the absolute carnage boys @mrhinchhome”.