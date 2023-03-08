MrPRICE to tackle period poverty with free sanitary products for staff

Happy International Women’s Day!

Today is all about celebrating how remarkable women are, and Irish retailer MrPRICE has been doing just that.

The discount retailer has been marking International Women’s Day by honouring its workforce, as the company has registered that 61% of its members of staff are women.

In light of International Women’s Day and in an effort to tackle period poverty across Ireland, MrPRICE has proudly announced that they will be providing free period products to all staff in their 63 stores, 3 warehouses and offices across Ireland from now on.

The company recognises that period poverty has become a significant challenge for women in recent years, particularly with the ongoing cost of living crisis. An Irish report completed in January 2021 discovered that around 85,000 people in Ireland are at risk of experiencing period poverty at some point in their lives.

MrPRICE’s Marketing Director, Laura Blighe, could not be more proud of the company’s stance when it comes to tackling period poverty. ‘’With a staff of more than half being female we have introduced free period products in our staff facilities,” she stated.

“No staff member should ever be in need or caught short while working and all will have access to the free items, no questions asked,” she added.

Happy International Women’s Day, and well done to the MrPRICE team for confronting an important issue!