Irish discount retailer Mr. Price is now stocking a range of eco-friendly products. The importance of eco-friendly products couldn’t be greater and Mr. Price has made these items easily available to their customers in their 60 stores nationwide and on their online store www.mrpriceonline.ie. There is a large range of products to choose from and all at super affordable prices.

They are stocking bamboo toothbrushes, bamboo reusable coffee cups, biodegradable eco straws, reusable produce bags, reusable make up remover bamboo pads, the list goes on.

Marketing Director Laura Blighe commented “We have noticed the growing consumer demand for these products, and we wanted to offer them to our customers at an affordable price, as these items can be expensive.”

3 Pack bamboo toothbrushes €1.49

They even have plastic free compostable plates, bowls & trays perfect for picnics & parties.

10 pack kraft paper dinner plates €1.49

The range of eco-friendly products now stocked in Mr. Price helps customers make small eco conscious changes that won’t cost a fortune, like bringing reusable produce bags to the shops when they are buying their fruit & vegetables.

3 pack organic cotton produce bags €3.99

Mr. Price has stores all over Ireland. You can also shop online at www.mrpriceonline.ie