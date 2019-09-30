Mr and Mrs: Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright are officially married

Kate Wright and Rio Ferdinand are officially husband and wife. The couple shared the first photo of their wedding, simply captioning it, ‘Mr and Mrs Ferdinand 27/9/19’

In an interview with OK! Magazine, the newlyweds gushed about their special day.

The couple tied the knot in front of their closest family and friends in lavish ceremony in Turkey.

Kate looked as beautiful as ever in her fishtail gown. The stunning bride said Rio’s daughter Tia was the first person to see her wedding dress. The former reality star wanted to ensure that Rio’s three children were a big part of their wedding day.

She told OK! “Tia has said for so long that she wanted to be the first one to see me in my dress and she was. She was so happy – she was nearly crying.

“Then she introduced me to my mum and my bridesmaids in the dress and she loved it. It meant everything to her and it was so special for us to share that moment before the madness of the day.”

Rio’s sons, Lorenz, 13 and Tate, 11, also played a big role in their dad’s wedding day.

Kate shared, “Having the boys walk me down the aisle was just amazing. It was a hugely important moment for me and they did so well. Seeing Rio at the altar made me feel so happy, I couldn’t wait to get to him.”

Rio added, “Seeing Tate and Lorenz walk Kate down the aisle was particularly poignant and we wouldn’t have wanted to do it any other way. They were so proud and they couldn’t wait to do that, they felt important.”

Congratulations to the happy couple.