Movies from your teenage years that will help you feel better

I've been trying to make my way through the major movies I didn't have time to watch before self-isolation. However, I'm struggling to pay attention to thrillers and dramas that require a lot of attention. One thing that has lifted my spirits is The Princess Diaries– Julie Andrews, Anne Hathaway and a fictional royal family- what more could you want?

I don't have the energy or attention-span to focus on serious movies which is why I'm turning to the movies of my teenage years. I've gathered up my top picks including Wild Child and 13 Going On 30 to share with you during these trying times.

Switch off the news and put one of these glorious movies on and let the nostalgia ease your anxiety.

Aquamarine:

Two teenage girls (Jojo and Emma Roberts) befriend a mermaid (Sara Paxton) after she is washed up on shore after a violent storm.

The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants:

Rory Gilmore and Serena van der Woodsen are in this movie, what else could you ask for?

Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen:

Lindsey Lohan at her finest!

Wild Child:

You bet I dreamed of moving to a posh English boarding school after watching this movie.

Just My Luck:

Ashley meets Jake at a party and soon learns that her good luck has been switched with his bad fortune. Also, McFly are in it, so it's a win-win.

The Perfect Man:

Holly (Hilary Duff) invents a secret admirer to prevent her mother (Heather Locklear) from having another bad relationship.

Ice Princess:

Casey ignores her mum's hopes of her attending college by pursuing her dream of becoming a champion figure skater.

What a Girl Wants:

Colin Firth in leather pants fixes everything.

13 Going On 30:

Georgia wishes she could be thirty, flirty and thriving on her 13th birthday and is transported to her life as a 30-year-old magazine editor, aka the dream.

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging:

The movie that made us all fall in love with Aaron Taylor Johnson.

A Cinderella Story:

Never let the fear of striking out, keep you from playing the game.

Material Girls:

Two heiresses have their world turn upside down when they go from riches to rags overnight.

Easy A:

Stanley Tucci, Emma Stone and dozen of Bratpack references = the perfect movie.