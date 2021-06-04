Movie Night: This classic rom-com is on the telly this evening

If you’re stuck for Friday night plans and looking for something to do, then we have just the answer! One of our favourite romantic comedies is on the telly this evening, and we for one can’t wait to tune in with a large glass of wine and big bowl of popcorn.

I know we’re all sick of movie nights, having indulged in our fair share over the past year of lockdown, but there’s just something so relaxing about putting your feet up at the end of a long week, flicking on the telly and escaping reality for an hour or two.

We can’t think of a better way to set ourselves up for the Bank Holiday weekend than by sitting down with one of our favourite films. That’s why we were absolutely delighted to see that The Other Woman is airing on E4 this evening at 9pm, for the ultimate girl’s night in!

So, prepare the snacks, have your wine chilling in the fridge and get cosy because tonight we’re watching one of the best romantic comedies, full of female empowerment, laugh-out-loud moments and plenty of spice.

The Other Woman was released in 2014 and follows three women — Carly (Cameron Diaz), Kate (Leslie Mann), and Amber (Kate Upton) — who are all romantically involved with the same man, Mark (Coster-Waldau). After finding out about each other, the trio take revenge on Mark in hilariously satisfying ways.

Check it out for yourselves as it airs on E4 this evening at 9pm. In the meantime, have a look at the trailer below;