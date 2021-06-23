Movie Night: Our favourite Julia Roberts film is TV this evening

It’s a miserable, rainy and cold Wednesday afternoon and honestly all we want to do right now is settle down on the couch under a fuzzy blanket with all of our favourite snacks, and watch a quality, feel-good film.

Thankfully, the TV Guide Gods have been extra kind to us today, and have blessed us with (quite possibly) the best Julia Roberts film of all time.

That’s right — Erin Brockovich is going to be airing on RTÉ One this evening, and I for one, can’t wait to watch!

Released in the year 2000, this biographical law-drama is based on a true story, about a woman called Erin Brochovich (played by Julia Roberts) who at the beginning of the movie is an unemployed single mother-of-three.

After taking an administrative job at a law firm, Erin soon finds herself unravelling a shocking cover-up story whereby it appears that a gas and electrical company are poisoning the water supply for an entire town.

At its heart, Erin Brockovich is a clever and comedic, heartwarming drama which shows Julia Roberts at her absolute best.

At the time, Erin Borckovich was extremely well received and was nominated for five Oscar Awards, including for Best Motion Picture and Julia Roberts for Best Actress, which she won.

Furthermore, Roberts also received a Golden Globe, a BAFTA, a Screen Actor’s Guild Award and multiple critic’s awards for her effervescent performance.

But why not check it out for yourself? Make sure to tune into Erin Brockovich on RTÉ One tonight at 9:35pm. In the meantime, watch the trailer below;