Movie Night: Our favourite Irish rom-dram is on TV this evening

If you’re craving a cosy, nostalgic romantic drama to sink your teeth into this evening, then we have just the film for you!

It’s looking pretty miserable outside, the weekend is still days away and frankly all we want to do right now is throw ourselves on the couch and succumb to a few hours of mindless entertainment.

That’s where Circle of Friends comes into play! Airing on Virgin Media Three this evening, Circle of Friends is a classic romantic drama, which first hit our screens in 1995.

Based off of Maeve Binchy’s popular novel of the same name, the film stars Colin Firth (Mamma Mia), Aidan Gillen (Love/Hate), Chris O'Donnell (Scent of a Woman), Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting), Saffron Burrows (You), Alan Cumming (The Good Wife) and Ciarán Hinds (Belfast).

The movie is a real coming-of-age story, following three female friends as they take on University life in Dublin back in the 50’s, as they’re introduced to a few dashing blokes.

The year is 1957, and awkward university student Benny (Minnie Driver) is introduced to handsome, rugby playing Jack (Chris O’Donnell), who’s the son of a doctor and unsure about following the family business.

While Benny and Jack embark on their epic love story, Benny’s old friend Nan (Saffron Burrows) finds herself in quite the predicament romance-wise, and both she, Benny and their friend Eve all must grapple with conflicts between their physical desires and religious upbringings.

Circle of Friends is airing on Virgin Media Three this evening at 9pm. In the meantime, check out the vintage trailer below;