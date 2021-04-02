Movie Night: One of the best Harry Potter films is on TV tonight

Movie nights have become somewhat of a regular occurrence in our house ever since the start of the pandemic, when we’ve been staying in and keeping safe. With all of the doom and gloom going on around us these days though, we’ve found ourselves sticking to what we know, returning to old, favourite films from our childhood.

After all, you can’t go wrong with 13 Going On 30 or Freaky Friday. How many times can you actually watch Mean Girls without it becoming a problem — the limit does not exist (sorry, we had to).

If you’re trying to find a cosy, whimsical film to settle down with this evening, offering a perfect blend between easy-going entertainment and nostalgia, then we have the flick for you!

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is airing on ITV 2 this evening for the ultimate movie night vibes.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is of course the second instalment in the Harry Potter franchise which was originally based on a series of fantasy novels written by J.K Rowling. The movies star child actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, along with an array of Hollywood stars including Emma Thompson, Maggie Smith, Alan Rickman, Richard Harris and Julie Walters, among many others.

This second film, which was originally released in 2002, follows Harry Potter's second year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as the Heir of Salazar Slytherin opens the Chamber of Secrets, unleashing a monster that petrifies the school's occupants.

Make sure to tune into ITV 2 today, Friday, April 2 at 7pm for a fun evening of family-friendly entertainment.