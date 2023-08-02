SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Movie night: Here are the 25 best films of the past 25 years

by

It’s fair to say that we’re in a golden age of cinema right now. With blockbusters such as Oppenheimer, Mission Impossible and even Barbie bursting onto the big screen recently, movie fans have never been more spoiled for choice.

So, with that in mind, how can you try to narrow down the best movies of all time? Well, a group of film critics have done just that!

Critic website Rotten Tomatoes is known for being many viewers’ go-to in order to find out if a film is worth watching. The service first launched in August 1998, and this summer, Rotten Tomatoes is marking its 25th anniversary.

To celebrate the occasion, the team contacted their approved Tomatometer critics and asked them to name, in no particular order, their top five favourite movies of the last 25 years.

Rotten Tomatoes subsequently compiled the selections and filtered them into a final list. There is a whole range of genres in here – everything from intense action and thrillers, to thought-provoking flicks and even a family favourite!

So, if you fancy a movie night tonight, why not go for one of these top picks:

1. Mad Max: Fury Road 

2. Parasite 

3. Mulholland Dr.

4. The Dark Knight

5. Portrait of a Lady on Fire 

6. In the Mood for Love 

7. Spirited Away

8. Pan's Labyrinth 

9. The Matrix 

10. The Social Network 

11. No Country for Old Men 

12. There Will Be Blood

13. Get Out 

14. Moonlight 

15. Everything Everywhere All At Once 

16. Magnolia 

17. Whiplash 

18. Inside Llewyn Davis 

19. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 

20. Zodiac 

21. Inglourious Basterds 

22. The Tree of Life 

23. Paddington 2 

24. Black Panther

25. Arrival

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.