Movie night: Here are the 25 best films of the past 25 years
It’s fair to say that we’re in a golden age of cinema right now. With blockbusters such as Oppenheimer, Mission Impossible and even Barbie bursting onto the big screen recently, movie fans have never been more spoiled for choice.
So, with that in mind, how can you try to narrow down the best movies of all time? Well, a group of film critics have done just that!
Critic website Rotten Tomatoes is known for being many viewers’ go-to in order to find out if a film is worth watching. The service first launched in August 1998, and this summer, Rotten Tomatoes is marking its 25th anniversary.
To celebrate the occasion, the team contacted their approved Tomatometer critics and asked them to name, in no particular order, their top five favourite movies of the last 25 years.
Rotten Tomatoes subsequently compiled the selections and filtered them into a final list. There is a whole range of genres in here – everything from intense action and thrillers, to thought-provoking flicks and even a family favourite!
So, if you fancy a movie night tonight, why not go for one of these top picks:
1. Mad Max: Fury Road
2. Parasite
3. Mulholland Dr.
4. The Dark Knight
5. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
6. In the Mood for Love
7. Spirited Away
8. Pan's Labyrinth
9. The Matrix
10. The Social Network
11. No Country for Old Men
12. There Will Be Blood
13. Get Out
14. Moonlight
15. Everything Everywhere All At Once
16. Magnolia
17. Whiplash
18. Inside Llewyn Davis
19. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
20. Zodiac
21. Inglourious Basterds
22. The Tree of Life
23. Paddington 2
24. Black Panther
25. Arrival