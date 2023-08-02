Movie night: Here are the 25 best films of the past 25 years

It’s fair to say that we’re in a golden age of cinema right now. With blockbusters such as Oppenheimer, Mission Impossible and even Barbie bursting onto the big screen recently, movie fans have never been more spoiled for choice.

So, with that in mind, how can you try to narrow down the best movies of all time? Well, a group of film critics have done just that!

Critic website Rotten Tomatoes is known for being many viewers’ go-to in order to find out if a film is worth watching. The service first launched in August 1998, and this summer, Rotten Tomatoes is marking its 25th anniversary.

To celebrate the occasion, the team contacted their approved Tomatometer critics and asked them to name, in no particular order, their top five favourite movies of the last 25 years.

Rotten Tomatoes subsequently compiled the selections and filtered them into a final list. There is a whole range of genres in here – everything from intense action and thrillers, to thought-provoking flicks and even a family favourite!

So, if you fancy a movie night tonight, why not go for one of these top picks:

1. Mad Max: Fury Road

2. Parasite

3. Mulholland Dr.

4. The Dark Knight

5. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

6. In the Mood for Love

7. Spirited Away

8. Pan's Labyrinth

9. The Matrix

10. The Social Network

11. No Country for Old Men

12. There Will Be Blood

13. Get Out

14. Moonlight

15. Everything Everywhere All At Once

16. Magnolia

17. Whiplash

18. Inside Llewyn Davis

19. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

20. Zodiac

21. Inglourious Basterds

22. The Tree of Life

23. Paddington 2

24. Black Panther

25. Arrival