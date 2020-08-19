Movie Night! All the new films coming to Netflix this September

Now that the Summer is drawing to a close and the evenings are getting slightly shorter, it’s time to bring on the movie-nights! Netflix UK & Ireland revealed which movies are being added to the streaming service next month, and it’s quite a list.

Horror fans will be pleased to know that a number of scary flicks are being added in anticipation of the upcoming spooky season. 2018’s Halloween, along with Freddy vs Jason, Slaughterhouse Rulez and The Babysitter: Killer Queen are among some of the films people can enjoy come September.

If you’re looking for more of a family-friendly, movie-night vibe, then make sure to check out all three of the Johnny English films. If you want to feel nostalgic, then sit back and enjoy Gene Wilder’s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, or opt for the newer adaptation featuring Johnny Depp, which will also be available — just make sure to have plenty of sweets and chocolate at hand first!

Some of the new releases include Enola Holmes, starring Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin. Millie plays the rebellious younger sister to Sherlock Holmes, who disguises herself as a boy in an attempt to find her mother after she goes missing.

The Devil All The Time is another new film being added to Netflix next month, featuring another star-studded cast, including Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson.

Deadpool and Zoolander are the way to go if you’re looking for a good action-comedy. However if you’re craving an emotional drama, then make sure to check out First Man starring Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy, which tells the story about how Neil Armstrong and his team made the first moon landing.

Netflix has assured us that this isn’t their full list, and as always there will be plenty more films and series to be added to the streaming service next month.