The lavish Stella Theatre experience is a gorgeous one to behold for any movie lover.

There's extravagant décor, plush red velvet seats and beds, as well as a cocktail bar and vintage-style cinematic elements; what could be better?

Currently, the Stella has two locations in Dublin: Ranelagh and Rathmines, but now Press Up have announced that the company are expanding.

Press Up, Ireland’s leading hospitality group, are excited to bring the #StellaTheatre to Bray. Combining the thrill of the cinema with a beautiful food and drinks offering in luxe surrounds. Keep an eye on our socials for more details #stellabray pic.twitter.com/eAE7KuqUYo — Stella Theatre (@StellaDublin) February 27, 2019

"Press Up, Ireland’s leading hospitality group, are excited to bring the Stella Theatre to Bray. Combining the thrill of the cinema with a beautiful food and drinks offering in luxe surrounds," they tweeted.

That's right, the Stella is coming to Co. Wicklow. The cinema is set to light up Bray, and there are also plans to open an Elephant & Castle restaurant as part of a new retail space.

The town clearly has some big plans, and anyone based further south in Dublin will be able to hop on the Dart straight to the lush cinema.

According to Lovin Dublin, developer Oakmount is leading the project. It's expected to be finished by 2020, but further updates will arrive in the future.

Press Up Group are the company behind popular bars and fancy restaurants in Dublin such as The Stella Diner, The Lucky Duck, Sophie's and The Grayson.

The Devlin hotel and the Dean hotel are part of the group's noteworthy portfolio, so bringing glitz and glamour to Dublin's food, drink and entertainment industry is top on their list of priorities.

Feature image: Instagram/@stellatheatredublin