Mother’s Day: Treat your mam to a day at this lovely woodland spa

There’s no one quite like your mum and this March 22, show the mother figure in your life just how much she means to you with the gift of relaxation and rejuvenation at Aqua Sana, a luxurious spa nestled amongst the woodland of Center Parcs Longford Forest.

From expectant mums and grandmas to mothers-in-law and step mums, mums deserve to be pampered for everything that they do. With more than 21 hot, cold, sensory and meditative experiences across four unique zones, Aqua Sana Longford Forest offers a range of experiences for your mum to relax and reset her mind, body and soul.

Whether you’re looking to organise a day of solo pampering for your mum, a bonding experience with all the family or to treat your mum and her gal pals, Aqua Sana has a range of offers and treatments to choose from.

Time Together Day for 2 –– this spa experience is the ultimate treat for two! The package includes a bespoke facial and a back, neck and shoulder massage for both guests. The offer also allows access to Aqua Sana’s spa facilities from 9am-6pm, refreshments on arrival, lunch in Vitalé Café Bar and spa wellness sessions. Prices start from €139pp.

Chocolate and Bubbles Spa Day for 2 – (available from 3rd March to 23rd April) – show your mum how much you love and appreciate her with this luxury spa package. The offer includes access to the Aqua Sana spa facilities from 9am-6pm, complimentary robe and towel hire, a delicious Vitalé Royale cocktail, an indulgent chocolate pave and spa wellness sessions. Prices start from €99pp.

Finishing Touches Spa Day for 2– (available Tuesday to Sunday from 28th February to 26th March) – this package is the perfect pampering session for two and a great way to spend quality time with your mum. The package includes access to the Aqua Sana spa facilities from 9am-6pm, a 55-minute OPI ProSpa Signature Manicure, refreshments on arrival, lunch in Vitalé Café Bar, complimentary robe and towel hire and the opportunity to attend free spa wellness sessions. Prices start from €119pp.

Green Teatox Spa Day for 2 – (available from 3rd March to 23rd April) – this offer is perfect for those looking to prioritise balance and wellness during the dreary winter months. The package includes a Green Tea Facial and Back Massage which work to reveal a glowing complexion and deliver balance of the mind and body. The package also includes access to the Aqua Sana spa facilities from 9am-6pm, lunch in Vitalé Café Bar, complimentary robe and towel hire and spa wellness sessions throughout the day. Prices start from €115pp.

Afternoon Tea for 2 – Treat your mum to a stunning afternoon tea in Vitalé Café Bar followed by an afternoon of relaxation. This package includes full access to the Aqua Sana spa facilities from 2pm-6pm, lunch in Vitalé Café Bar, complimentary robe and towel hire and spa wellness sessions. Prices start from €79pp.

Other offers include the Morning Escape for 2 (prices start from €79pp) or the enchanting Twilight Treat for 2 (prices start from €69pp). Further details on all Aqua Sana offers are available here.

Mums know relaxation and rejuvenation best!

A day out at Aqua Sana is the perfect way to change up the usual flowers and chocolates routine for a Mother’s Day gift that is a little more personal! Don’t let your mum have all the pampering fun – Aqua Sana is the perfect escape for anyone from the cold winter weather and has a range of spa packages and treatments to suit a wide range of budgets and needs.

If a day at Aqua Sana is simply not enough, why not treat yourself to a Spa Break, staying in one of Center Parcs’ luxury Lakeside Apartments set within the serenity of the woodland. Prices start from €209pp.

To find out more about Aqua Sana or book a spa day or break, visit www.aquasana.ie.