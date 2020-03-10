Mother’s Day experiences that your mam will absolutely adore

Mother’s Day is just around the corner! Are you tired of buying your mam flowers and chocolates? Us too! Why not splash out on an experience that both of you can enjoy together this year?

We’ve put together a list of some of the best activities you can do with your mama on March 22. There’s no doubt it’ll be a Mother’s Day to remember!

Afternoon Tea experience at The Davenport

Just in time for Mother’s Day, The Davenport hotel has launched their Spring 2020 Afternoon Tea Menu. Carefully crafted by The Davenport’s expert culinary team, the unique menu takes the traditional elements of afternoon tea and compliments every aspect with a contemporary finish.

The new menu offers a delicious variety of appetizing bites, ranging from dandy finger sandwiches to freshly baked scones and sumptuous desserts.

Traditional Afternoon Tea – €35 per person

Disney at The Stella Theatre

You just can’t beat a classic Disney movie. The Stella Theatre in Rathmines is screening Lady and the Tramp on the morning of March 22, so why don’t you book tickets for you and your mam? The adorable Disney movie is set to be made into a live-action hit later this year so why not re-watch the magical classic before then?

Tickets here.

Weekend Getaway to Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Cork

This Mother’s Day, whisk your mum away to Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Cork for an overnight stay to remember. A stylish and comfortable base close to the hustle and bustle of Cork city, check in to your luxurious room before venturing to the city to hit the shops on Patrick Street.

During your stay, catch up over a delicious Prosecco Afternoon Tea served on Mother’s Day in the picturesque surroundings of the Victorian Ditchley House or relax in the recently refurbished Spa at Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Cork with complimentary access to the spa’s hydrotherapy pool, sauna and steam room. Once completely at ease, return to your luxurious room and unwind before you enjoy a blissful night of sleep.

Book here.

Rachel Allen cookery demonstration with dinner at Muckross Park Hotel & Spa

Muckross Park Hotel & Spa is delighted to welcome bestselling cookery writer, TV chef and celebrated teacher at world-famous Ballymaloe Cookery School, Rachel Allen, to the hotel on Friday April 3.

Rachel will be showcasing a series of her favourite Easter recipes during a relaxed and informative cookery demonstration, followed by a three-course dinner based on those recipes, designed and prepared by Rachel and the Muckross Park culinary team.

To make a booking, please contact reception by email marketing@muckrosspark. com or call 064 662 3400.

Butlers Chocolates and Hendrick’s Gin Inspired Afternoon Tea

This Mother’s Day, The Morrison has teamed up with Butlers Chocolates and Hendrick’s Gin for a limited edition Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea. A stylish treat for mums this Mother’s Day, enjoy a three tiered serving tray packed with a new take on the traditional afternoon tea elements which looks much more at home in the chic surroundings of The Morrison!

The Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea at The Morrison is available from Monday, March 16 to Sunday, March 22. Priced at €30 per person served with tea or the Morrison’s bespoke coffee, or served with the Hendrick’s Leslie Gracie Cocktail at €37.50 per person.

Moments with Mum at Ballynahinch Castle Hotel

Hold dear to Moments with Mum this March at Ballynahinch Castle Hotel and spend Mother’s Day in the gorgeous heart of Connemara.

Arrive to the Victorian country house on Sunday, March 22 and enjoy afternoon tea with a glass of bubbles in the elegant Owenmore Restaurant. Then wrap up warm, explore the tranquility of the estate or stay cosy by the fire playing scrabble just like when you were a kid. Moments with Mum package starts at €150 per person sharing. For more information visit www.ballynahinchcastle.com