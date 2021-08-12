Mother Summer Block Party is back with a bigger line up than ever!

Mother is delighted to announce that their first party in what seems like forever is finally here. Saturday, September 18th, in the stunning Clarke Square at the National Museum of Ireland, the Mother Block Party is back! Hosted by the Queen of Ireland, Miss Panti Bliss and, with over 40 performers, headlined by the incredible Denise Chaila, with Elaine Mai & Guests, Mother Djs, Blu Hydrangea and more taking to the stage. The event will be fully seated in pods of 6 with picnic benches, full bars, food stalls, fab queens & live music. It’s a big queer comeback party. Tickets priced at €45 each will be sold in pods of 6 at €270 + booking fee are on sale now.

Kicking off at 4 pm and running through to 11 pm, Mother has packed in as much talent as possible to make up for lost time. With a TON of incredible local talent, shows from Shirley Temple Bar, Dragged Up, Davina Devine, Veda X Bitches with Wolves, SIS, Disco Utopia, Haus of W.I.G., Mockie Ah & It’s Just Cat all performing with an abundance of fabulous queens & queers.

With a very limited capacity, the Mother Block Party will be sure to be in high demand. As a result, when it sells out, a waitlist will be in operation should Covid restrictions ease before September 18th.

The event is on Saturday September 18th from 4pm to 11pm and is brought to you in association Absolut, Heineken, White Claw and GCN – tickets are available here.

Strictly over 18s.

Tickets sold in pods of 6 to maintain safe physical distancing: €270 + booking fees

Very limited capacity, subject to change.

Physical distancing measures will be in place. Event will be fully in line with Government and Public Health Guidelines.

Please leave your bags at home. Due to added security measures, no admission to customers carrying bags or backpacks.

Masks must always be worn when not seated at tables.

No mingling between tables. Stick with the pals in your pod!

Event format and rules may change if covid restrictions ease.