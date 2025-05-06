Morning Live’s Michelle Ackerley unveils pregnancy after infertility

The Morning Live family is about to get a little bit bigger!

TV presenter Michelle Ackerley has announced that she is expecting a baby with her husband, Ben Ryan. The news of Michelle’s pregnancy comes as she recently opened up about her struggles with endometriosis and infertility.

Michelle chose to take to social media to share the wonderful announcement of her baby joy.

On her Instagram page, the 40-year-old uploaded a stunning snap from the couple’s wedding last year, as well as an adorable sonogram of their unborn child.

In the caption of her post, Michelle went on to express her emotions surrounding being pregnant with her first child.

“I can’t believe it’s nearly been a year since getting married and I honestly didn’t think 12 months on that I’d be writing a post sharing that I’m pregnant….,” she began, before acknowledging that “this kind of news can be difficult to read for some”.

“I wanted to share though as my journey with endometriosis and infertility is something I finally felt confident to start speaking about more openly last year – realising how many other women were going through similar experiences. Feeling part of a community – especially when it comes to women’s health can really make a difference,” Michelle wrote.

“Even at the very start of this year I was gearing up for yet another endo procedure and trying to come to terms with the mental & physical impact they can have. It has been quite the emotional rollercoaster,” The One Show presenter continued.

Michelle concluded her post by revealing her due date, as she penned: “The news of falling pregnant really came as a massive surprise to both of us. We still can’t quite believe it. And so in October, the start of a new chapter begins for @benryan7s and I, albeit with nervous and cautious excitement.”

Many famous faces have since gone on to congratulate Michelle on her pregnancy.

“This is such amazing and wonderful news. Congratulations to you both,” replied Strictly professional dancer Neil Jones.

“Aw this is the most amazing news! So happy for you both,” added Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh.