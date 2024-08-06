More than 900 drivers caught speeding over Bank Holiday weekend

Gardaí have revealed the number of motorists that were caught partaking in dangerous driving behaviour over the Bank Holiday weekend.

An Garda Síochána’s August Bank Holiday Weekend Roads Policing Operation commenced at 7am on Thursday August 1, 2024.

Since this time, 946 drivers were caught speeding on Irish roads. 160 of those detections were discovered in a 24 horus span alone – Sunday August 4 at 7am to Monday August 5 at 7am.

Gardaí revealed it was ‘alarming’ to find one road user in the Seapoint Promenade area of Co. Galway travelling 105km/h in a 50km/h zone.

Over the weekend, there were 127 arrests made for people suspected of driving under the influence of an intoxicant. 46 of these arrests were made between 7am on Sunday August 4, 2024 and 7am on Monday August 5, 2024.

It has been confirmed that there were unfortunately two fatal road traffic collisions throughout the course of this policing operation.

So far this year, 115 people have died on Irish roads. This is an increase of 12 compared to 2023 figures.

Speaking about those driving dangerously over the Bank Holiday weekend, Inspector Peter Gilsenan stated, “While we have seen generally good levels of compliance at Garda checkpoints across the country, we have still detected people driving at unacceptable speeds and partaking in extremely dangerous driving behaviour such as drug and drink driving”.

“Whether there is a road safety operation in place or not, our message never changes – for the sake of yourselves and all road users, please slow down and drive safely. Do not use your phone when driving and never drive under the influence of an intoxicant”.

An Garda Síochána have confirmed that they will continue to monitor and conduct checkpoints on Irish roads, using technology to detect people who are speeding nationwide.

They urged drivers to “Remember to please slow down and drive safely today and every day”.