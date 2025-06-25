Montana Brown reveals heartfelt tribute for son Jude’s second birthday

Montana Brown has been celebrating!

Yesterday (June 24), the former Love Island star marked the second birthday of her son, Jude.

Montana welcomed Jude into the world in June 2023 with her fiancé Mark O’Connor. The couple are also parents to their five-month-old daughter Miley, who was born in January.

In honour of Jude’s special birthday, proud mum Montana has now taken the opportunity to share a heartfelt tribute to him, featuring several photos of her little boy.

“My baby is 2,” Montana gushed at the beginning of her Instagram caption.

“Honestly it makes me quite emotional looking back at pictures of Jude as I genuinely feel so lucky to be a mother. It’s the hardest job but also this is all I ever longed for as a child. I always wanted to be a mum and it truly gives me so much purpose,” she continued.

“I know it’s not always the case and I know it’s different for everyone but I genuinely always dreamed of this and it’s those little moments like the cuddles before bed or when he is unsure about something, he just likes to touch base and have a hug and then adventures off – it's so special,” the reality star wrote.

“Despite you not sleeping properly for 10 months and making me lose my marbles it was well worth it. My first baby, and I can’t believe his kindness and loving nature already but thank you for making me a mummy!! So proud of you already even when you call me Mon….” Montana added.

Following her sweet message, many of Montana’s followers have since been sharing their own well-wishes, with one commenting: “Such a sweet smiley bubba! Happy birthday Jude.”

“Beautiful words. Happy Birthday, Jude!” another replied.

Jude’s birthday comes just a few days after Montana reflected on whether or not she would like to welcome a third child.

Speaking on TikTok last week, she explained: “How do you know when you’re done having children? I always imagined that I’d have three or four, I’m going to be honest.”

Montana added: “I feel like I’m kind of done, because two, I think, is like a sweet spot, especially for the childcare that we have.”