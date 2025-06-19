Montana Brown admits reason why she might not have another child

Montana Brown has addressed whether or not she would like to expand her family again!

The former Love Island star welcomed her second child, a baby girl named Miley, into the world in January, alongside her fiancé Mark O’Connor. They are also parents to their firstborn son Jude, who will be turning two later this month.

Now, as she continues to adjust to life as a mother-of-two, Montana has been opening up about her future family plans.

Earlier today, the 29-year-old took to her TikTok account to ask her followers an important question about parenthood.

“How do you know when you’re done having children? I always imagined that I’d have three or four, I’m going to be honest,” Montana began in her video.

“Maybe it’s because I grew up with just my mum and I. I was always, like, on Christmas Day, ‘Let’s get up!’ and my mum was like, ‘No, go back to bed, and I just thought, ‘I need more of an army here,’” she teased.

“I feel like I’m kind of done, because two, I think, is like a sweet spot, especially for the childcare that we have, two is a sweet spot. My mum would definitely look after two, definitely not three,” the reality star explained.

“But I just want to know, as a mum, how are you 100 percent sure? Obviously, Miley is only just five months, but then I’m like, ‘Is this going to be my last baby?’” Montana concluded.

On January 22, Montana delighted her fanbase when she announced the safe arrival of her daughter.

At the time, the proud mum penned on Instagram: “Miley O’Connor – no surprises you came storming into the world unapologetically and making an entrance.”

Montana further wrote: “Miley was breeched my whole pregnancy and she did not turn which meant I had a bit of a task on my hands to try and have my home birth as it was quite difficult to get the support to have a physiological v. birth with her being flexed. Most importantly she’s here safe and sound and we couldn’t be happier.”