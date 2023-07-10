Monday baking: Treat yourself to a batch of delicious brookies

Feature photo: @spisbedre Instagram

If you’re someone that has a sweet tooth, then you will probably be a fan of both brownies and cookies… but have you ever had them together?

The term ‘brookies’ was coined a few years ago, and recipes for them have been popular ever since. They are certainly a chocoholic's sugary delight!

Essentially, brookies are made up of a bottom layer of chocolate fudge brownie, and a top layer of chocolate chip cookie dough. Doesn’t that sound like a dream?

Just like individual brownies and cookies, brookies are incredibly simple to make and they are ideal for sharing (or not, if you want to keep them as a treat for yourself!).

So, if you’re feeling a bit of the Monday blues and you want to cheer yourself up, then why not bake a lovely batch of brookies? You can find all the details you need below:

Credit: _mammabrownie Instagram

Ingredients

For the brownie layer:

113g unsalted butter

200g granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

43g cocoa powder

57g plain flour

¼ teaspoon grams salt

¼ teaspoon baking powder

For the cookie layer:

113g unsalted butter

113g granulated sugar

113g light brown sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

141g plain flour

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

170g chocolate chips

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 175°C. Grease a 9×9-inch baking tin or line it with parchment paper.

2. Firstly, you will want to start prepping the brownie layer! In a microwave-safe bowl, melt the butter. Then, add the granulated sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, and mix until the batter is smooth.

3. In a separate bowl, whisk together all of the dry ingredients – cocoa powder, flour, salt, and baking powder. Afterwards, gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture, stirring until everything is well combined.

4. Once complete, slowly pour the brownie batter into the baking tin, making sure it is evenly coated.

5. Now, it’s time to make your cookie layer! In a large bowl, cream together the softened butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar until the mixture is light and fluffy. Add the egg and vanilla extract, and continue to mix until everything has been blended together nicely.

6. In another bowl, put your dry ingredients together – flour, baking soda, and salt. Once ready, add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture, and stir until everything is combined. Lastly, gently fold in the chocolate chips.

7. Now, it’s time to mix the two together! Gently put your cookie mixture on top of the brownie layered tin. Use a spatula to evenly spread the cookie dough over the brownie layer, covering it as much as possible.

8. Bake for about 25-30 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the middle comes out with just a few moist crumbs. If the skewer comes out completely clean, then your brookies might be a bit overbaked!

9. When they are ready, remove the brookies from the oven and let them cool down completely before cutting them into squares.

10. Serve with a glass of milk or a scoop of ice cream, and enjoy!