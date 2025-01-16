Molly-Mae speaks out on New Year’s kiss rumours with Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague has addressed speculation that her breakup has been a “publicity stunt”.

Last August, the former Love Island finalist shocked fans when she announced her split from boxer Tommy Fury.

The couple, who first started dating on Love Island in 2019, were engaged at the time and welcomed their daughter Bambi in January 2023.

Many fans have since questioned online if the breakup was a “publicity stunt” for Molly-Mae’s fashion brand Maebe, which was launched in September.

Then, rumours spiralled when a photo, taken at a New Year’s Eve party, appeared to showcase Molly-Mae and Tommy kissing.

Now, ahead of the release of her Prime Video documentary, Molly Mae: Behind It All, the mother-of-one has addressed her private life.

Speaking at a press launch, Molly-Mae was asked if the kiss rumours were true.

The reality star refused to confirm or deny, but did state that her relationship with Tommy is “complicated”.

“We are navigating a really complicated time in both of our lives in the public eye. And I think this is a whole new territory for me. Tommy and I, our relationship has always been in the public eye, but to deal with this break-up with millions of eyes watching, it's hard and it is complicated,” she confessed.

The 25-year-old later denied that her breakup was faked for publicity.

“I wish it was a publicity stunt, because it would be a lot easier,” Molly-Mae explained.

“Going through all this, the turmoil of a break-up, has been hard. And I think, to have those comments – and I do see those comments, people saying this has obviously just been done to launch my brand, or a publicity stunt – that is very painful to me because it's real life,” she continued.

“Tommy and I have a baby together, and it's very, very real. It's a really hard thing that we've gone through these last six months,” she added.

Earlier this week, Tommy revealed that his struggles with alcohol led to his split from Molly-Mae.

Speaking to Men’s Health, the 25-year-old shared: “We broke up because I had a problem with alcohol and I couldn't be the partner that I wanted to be anymore. It kills me to say it, but I couldn't.”