Molly-Mae shares exciting milestone for baby Bambi

Baby Bambi is growing up!

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed that her daughter Bambi has reached an exciting milestone in her development.

Molly and her beau Tommy Fury were away in Barbados attending a wedding with their baby girl when their tot, whom they welcomed into the world in January, hit a new milestone.

While explaining how well Bambi slept during their time on holiday and how well behaved she was to her 7.5M Instagram followers, the Love Island star announced that her daughter got her first tooth!

Credit: Molly-Mae Hague Instagram

Posting a snap of Bambi looking as cute as a button as she sat propped up against a pillow, Hague revealed, “Couldn’t have asked for an easier baby this trip. Literally the most incredibly behaved girl for her mama”.

“Sleeping through every single night without a sound, smiles all day everyday even whilst a little tooth came through!”.

The new mum closed off by adding, “It’s a pleasure to be your mum little one, thank you for being so amazing for me”.

Credit: Molly-Mae Hague Instagram

While attending her pal's wedding, Molly acted as a bridesmaid and included Bambi in the big day by happily carrying the little one down the aisle with her.

Molly, Tommy and Bambi recently returned from their first-ever trip as a family-of-three after they headed off to Dubai in April.

When sharing snaps from the lovely family trip, the 24-year-old admitted being on holiday with her little one was the happiest she’s felt since welcoming her into the world.

Alongside poolside photos and pictures of the couple on board a boat with their daughter, Molly-Mae sweetly explained, “My happiest days since the day I gave birth to you”, before adding, “Our little girls first holiday”.