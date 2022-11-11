Molly-Mae reveals she’s on her last flight before welcoming her first child

Molly-Mae will soon be welcoming her first child into the world with her boyfriend Tommy Fury.

As a treat before she becomes a mum, the Love Island runner-up revealed she gifted herself a first class upgrade on her flight to Dubai to watch Tommy fight.

Molly shared a collection of snaps to her 6.7M Instagram followers on her Stories, showing a glimpse into the first class section of the plane.

The luxurious seat had much more legroom than your average plane seat, as well as a drinks cooler, television, lamp, charging port and flowers.

Another photo has Molly-Mae’s childhood teddy, Ellie Belly, sitting by the plane window. Fans of Molly’s will recognise Ellie the elephant from when she appeared on Love Island in 2019.

The 23-year-old wrote, “Upgraded as a treat considering this is the last flight I will take before I become a mum”.

“Not quite sure how to act in this part of the plane though”, the reality TV star jokingly added.

The Pretty Little Thing creative director has not revealed exactly when her little one is due, but as this will be her last flight before having her baby, fans are speculating her due date must be soon.

Molly has said that she is past the six month mark of her pregnancy, so she really has no time at all until she welcomes her little one into the world.

Last month, Molly and Tommy announced that they are expecting a little girl together and in a Q&A with fans, the influencer said they already know what name they will be using for their bundle of joy. “We are sticking with the name we’ve had planned all along”.