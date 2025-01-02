Molly-Mae Hague & Tommy Fury reflect on ‘tough’ year after split

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have opened up about their experiences in 2024, several months on from their shock split.

In August, fans of the former Love Island finalists were devastated when Molly-Mae released a statement, announcing the end of her relationship with Tommy.

The pair, who had been together since the summer of 2019, were engaged for a year and had welcomed their only daughter, Bambi, in January 2023.

Now, as they continue to adjust to life as single co-parents, Molly-Mae and Tommy have both shared candid reflections on the year that ended their romance.

Last night, Molly-Mae took to her Instagram stories to write an honest update on her feelings, as she heads into a new year.

“Happy new year everyone. I keep trying to write down how I feel about 2024, but honestly, I can't quite find the words…” the 25-year-old began.

“It's been such a whirlwind, it's given me some of the highest highs but also some of the lowest lows. It's been one big emotional rollercoaster to say the least. Through it all, having support and love from you all has genuinely been so comforting. I am so beyond grateful for every single one of you here,” she penned.

“I'm feeling so positive about 2025!!!! It's Maebe's year and I'm so ready,” Molly-Mae concluded, referring to her new fashion brand.

Meanwhile, on his own Instagram account, Tommy revealed his own summary on the past 12 months.

Last night, the 25-year-old chose to share a snap of himself carrying Bambi on his shoulders.

“This little one keeps me going every single day,” Tommy admitted, in tribute to his young daughter.

“2024… you were tough and taught me a lot. I’m more than ready to step into a new year and to continue working on myself,” he penned further.

Molly-Mae and Tommy have yet to publicly disclose the reason behind their split. Molly-Mae officially revealed their breakup on August 14, stating at the time: “I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way."