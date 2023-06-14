Molly-Mae Hague reveals when she wants to have more children

Molly-Mae Hague has been opening up about life as a mum!

The former Love Island finalist welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Bambi, into the world in January with her boyfriend Tommy Fury.

Since becoming a mum for the first time, Molly-Mae has remained incredibly open with her fans about how she has been coping with motherhood. Now, the 24-year-old has given fans an updated glimpse into her life with Bambi.

Last night, Molly-Mae took to her Instagram stories and asked her 7.5M followers to send her questions for an impromptu Q&A.

Credit: Molly-Mae Hague Instagram

Firstly, the new mum was asked if Bambi has been sleeping through the night.

“She is!” Molly-Mae exclaimed in response, adding that “she’s 5 months now so perfectly safe to be doing this.”

“7pm-7am… we are only three nights in doing this but I’m so proud of her and feel so lucky to have a baby that adores her sleep (like her parents),” she teased.

Molly-Mae then went on to share if she has noticed any parts of Bambi’s personality yet.

Credit: Molly-Mae Hague Instagram

“Yes! She’s SO vocal! I think she’ll be a chatter box like her mama,” she joked, before sweetly adding: “I just want her to have a kind heart and be good to others… I don’t care about anything else.”

Molly-Mae continued by addressing if she has any plans to have more children soon.

“Definitely not for a good while,” she confessed.

“Some day I’ll be ready… but it’s not unknown that I’ve found it harder than I expected to (even though I’m doing so much better now). Plus I don’t know how anyone looks after more than one baby, you’re superheroes,” Molly-Mae admitted.

Credit: Molly-Mae Hague Instagram

Lastly, the Pretty Little Thing influencer was asked where baby Bambi sleeps.

“She did her first night in her nursery last night,” Molly-Mae revealed in response.

“I feel like this is such a big step. She absolutely loved it in there, didn’t make a sound the whole night… and I know because the monitor was next to my head on the pillow,” she teased, before wrapping up her Q&A.