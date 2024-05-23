Molly-Mae Hague hits back at criticisms over sister’s hen party

Molly-Mae Hague has spoken out against criticisms that she has received over her sister’s hen party.

Last week, the former Love Island finalist whisked her older sister Zoe off on a luxurious hen party to Ibiza, Spain.

As the hen group travelled to Ibiza, Molly-Mae shared photos on her Instagram account of herself, Zoe and their 11 guests boarding their Ryanair flight.

Credit: Molly-Mae Hague Instagram

At the time, many of Molly-Mae’s followers took to social media to question why she decided to use the budget airline, especially when she has been known to use private jets in recent years.

Now, in a video uploaded to her YouTube channel documenting the hen party, Molly-Mae has chosen to address the controversy.

“One thing I will say is that I saw people talking about how they thought it was crazy how I booked my sister a Ryanair flight to take her on her hen do,” the 24-year-old began.

“They’re like, ‘Can’t believe that Molly booked a Ryanair flight for her and her sister’s friends, and a few weeks before she had got her friend a jet,’” she stated as an example.

The mum-of-one went on to add: “The reason why I bit at this was because when I did do the jet for Taylor’s birthday – which by the way, wasn’t just me, it was actually split between the whole entire group.”

“It just got me because the amount of stick and the amount of intense comments I got from doing that treat for Taylor’s birthday, getting the jet, made me think I probably won’t do that ever again, because it’s genuinely… it takes away that specialness of that experience because the reaction is just so not worth it,” Molly-Mae admitted.

“I understand everyone has their own opinions and stuff, but then I got equally as much stick and equally the amount of comments for flying Ryanair,” she detailed, adding that it made her “feel like I was the worst sister in the entire world”.

“You actually can’t win. No matter what I do, people are going to comment about it,” Molly-Mae concluded.