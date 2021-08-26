Molly-Mae Hague gets promoted to Creative Director at PLT

Gone are the days when Molly-Mae Hague’s biggest achievement was being a runner up on Love Island.

Since her stint on the British reality show back in 2019, Molly-Mae has gone on to make quite a name for herself in the world of fashion influencers, from brand deals to clothing collections and everything in between.

Now the social media sensation has revealed her biggest career move yet, as she’s been appointed Creative Director for the popular fashion retailer, Pretty Little Thing (PLT).

Announcing the exciting news this morning on Instagram, 22-year-old Molly-Mae said, “I’m beyond ecstatic to announce that I am the new CREATIVE DIRECTOR of @prettylittlething for UK/EU.”

“This is the biggest move in my career so far and I can’t explain my gratitude to my favourite brand in the world for trusting me with this role. PLT have had faith in me from the VERY start and to now be a Director within the business feels like a complete dream come true.”

“I hope you’re all ready for my visions to come to life within this incredible brand… To celebrate this huge news I’m bringing you without a doubt my best collection to date, I’ve worked on this collection now for SO long and I’m beyond proud of it!”she exclaimed, revealing that the collection is now live and available to shop online.

Discussing her role more in an interview with OK! Magazine, Molly-Mae explained that previously while working with the PLT, she was always keeping in line with their vision. However, now that she is Creative Director, she’s going to have her own vision “within the brand and putting that forward”.

“It is just going to be so different, obviously having a role within PLT is so different to what I’ve already done – I’m not just an influencer anymore,” she gushed.