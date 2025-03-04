Molly-Mae Hague admits why having another baby would ‘terrify’ her

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about her fears of having another child.

The former Love Island finalist is a mum to her two-year-old daughter, Bambi. Molly-Mae co-parents her firstborn with her ex-fiancé, Tommy Fury, after their relationship ended abruptly last August.

Now, following Bambi’s second birthday in January, Molly-Mae has been reflecting on her motherhood experience.

Last night, the 25-year-old took to YouTube to share a Q&A with her fanbase. During the video, Molly-Mae described her toddler daughter as “my little best friend, my little sidekick”, and that she is in a “motherhood bubble”.

The influencer then went on to admit that she has been having “a lot of thoughts” about expanding her family.

“I’m not really in a position right now to sit here and talk about baby number two and more babies, after the last year that my relationship has gone through,” she detailed.

“I think about how much it terrifies me, the thought of Bambi growing up without a sister. My sister made my life growing up, and has made my life now. I wouldn’t be who I am without Zoe,” she praised.

“My goal is that [Bambi] loves her mum so much to the point where her mum is her rock, and she doesn’t need anyone else because we’re so close, and the same with her dad. I know she will be like that with us, because not to toot my own horn, I do think we are really incredible parents to her,” Molly-Mae noted.

“I know she’ll be fine, but it really scares me that I know I am not ready for another baby yet. Besides my relationship, I am just not mentally, physically, emotionally ready,” the mother-of-one confessed.

“If I saw a positive pregnancy test now, I would be terrified,” she stated, explaining: “If I were to pop out a baby and for it to be a two-year-old like Bambi now, I could handle it.”

Molly-Mae concluded: “I found the newborn stage so unbelievably difficult and daunting, and looking back, there wasn’t any part of it I enjoyed […] Sometimes, it makes me sad that I don’t feel about [pregnancy and newborns] how I thought I would feel.”