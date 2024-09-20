Molly-Mae details wardrobe items she will pass down to daughter Bambi

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed the items in her wardrobe that she will pass down to her daughter in the future!

The former Love Island finalist welcomed her daughter Bambi into the world in January 2023, alongside her ex-fiancé, boxer Tommy Fury. Following their shock split in August of this year, Molly-Mae and Tommy are continuing as co-parents to Bambi.

Now, ahead of the launch of her new fashion brand Maebe, Molly-Mae has detailed the luxury items that she would love to pass down to Bambi, when she is old enough.

In an interview with SheerLuxe, the 25-year-old was asked if there is anything in her wardrobe that she is going to “save for Bambi”.

“I collect coats and sunglasses, so both of those collections will go to her,” Molly-Mae confirmed.

“Sunnies are an indulgence I wouldn’t forgo – I can’t leave an airport without picking up a new pair. Right now, I have a burgundy Loewe pair I’m living in,” she detailed.

“I’d love to give her my Chanel classic flap too, but I don’t think it will be useable by the time she’ll want it – it’s lambskin and it’s completely destroyed,” Molly-Mae teased further.

Elsewhere in her interview, Molly-Mae explained that she started planning her new brand Maebe before she fell pregnant with Bambi in 2022.

Describing her first collection as “old English, old money aesthetic”, Molly-Mae went on to note what she hopes her fans will understand about the brand.

“Since I started Maebe I’ve become a mum, so naturally, I’ve grown in so many ways. For one, my wardrobe’s changed a lot and drop one reflects that – it really represents who I am now,” she confessed.

“But really, the main goal is for the brand is to become a name that stands on its own without me attached to it – I want people to return to it because they love the clothes, not because it’s Molly-Mae’s brand,” she insisted.

“My dream is to not have to scream and shout about it. We’re technically a start-up. I think people expect it to be a fully established business but we’re just getting going,” Molly-Mae added