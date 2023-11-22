Molly-Mae details anxiety when going out alone with Bambi

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about ‘anxiety’ she suffers from when taking her daughter Bambi out on her own.

The former Love Island star welcomed her baby girl into the world back in January with her fiancé Tommy Fury.

While sharing an insight into her experience with motherhood, Molly has shared her honest thoughts on taking Bambi out and about alone, admitting she gets anxious ‘even though she knows there’s nothing to worry about’.

When answering a Q&A from some of her 7.8M Instagram followers this morning, Molly was asked if she ever ‘struggles to go out with Bambi when she’s on her own’.

The 24-year-old explained, “I think the thought of it is a lot scarier than doing it! Sometimes I can really over think taking Bambi out alone or being out alone with her for a long amount of time”.

“I do sometimes get a weird anxiety about it even though I know there’s nothing to worry about".

Hague continued, “It’s a lot of responsibility when you’re alone- keeping them happy, fed, hydrated, entertained, stimulated”.

“It’s a lot for one person to think about especially since we also have ourselves to take care of”.

Molly closed off by adding, “I just really try and not worry! You can do it”.

Molly-Mae recently enjoyed a night out with Bambi and Tommy as they headed to Winter Wonderland in London.

The family-of-three had fun going on rides and tucking into food as Molly shared photos from the evening to Instagram and wrote, “An evening of teacups and churros”.

She also admitted that the date night didn’t fully go to plan as she and Tommy fell ill after going on a ride together.

Posting a snap of the pair to her Stories, the mum-of-one explained, “We were having the best night ever until we went on a ride and both had our heads in a bin afterwards".

“We've been on some crazy rollercoasters over the years but winter wonderland rides hit different”.