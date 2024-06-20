Molly-Mae addresses ‘relationship challenges’ with Tommy

Molly-Mae Hague has been sharing an insight into her relationship with Tommy Fury.

The pair met and fell in love during the summer of 2019 while taking part in the hit ITV dating show, Love Island.

Molly and Tommy welcomed their first child, Bambi, into the world in January 2023 and went on to get engaged in July.

Now, Molly has opened up about her and Tommy’s relationship following the arrival of their daughter, admitting that she has ‘brought them closer’ rather than made them face ‘relationship challenges’.

The 25-year-old was answering a Q&A from some of her 7.8M Instagram followers on her Stories when she was asked, “Have you & Tommy faced relationship challenges since having Bambi? Xx”.

Molly replied by admitting, “I think Bambi has made us closer. Any bickers we have are never actually about her!”, she added with a laughing face emoji.

She then admitted, “Parenting together, especially recently has been amazing”.

The former reality star was also asked if she and Tommy plan on having their second child any time soon.

Hague responded to the question by explaining, “Not any time soon. Wedding first!”.

While speaking about her wedding, Molly answered a question asking if her and Tommy’s big day will be taking place in 2025.

“It’s looking that way”, she revealed with a crying emoji.

Earlier this year, Molly-Mae spoke out about what the ‘biggest challenge’ for her has been since becoming a mum.

Opening up on social media, she confessed, “The first 6 months for me was the biggest challenge ever but now I feel very in control and happy”.

“So many people used to say to me ‘It only gets worse, it only gets harder’ etc and it literally used to terrify me because I was really struggling”.

The mum-of-one then added, “But for me personally it’s just getting more incredible each day”.