Mollie King speaks out about her father’s untimely passing

Mollie King has been speaking about her father for the first time since his passing.

Stephen King tragically passed away in November of last year, just three months after being diagnosed with a brain tumour. Heartbreakingly, Mollie’s father died just a few days after the birth of her first child.

Although Mollie shared the news of her father’s untimely passing back in November, she had refrained from speaking about her grief at length. However, The Saturdays singer has since taken to social media to open up about her late father.

In a post to Instagram last night, the 35-year-old posted a heartwarming selfie of herself and Stephen together to mark Brain Tumour Awareness month.

“In August my wonderful Dad was diagnosed with a brain tumour and we had to say goodbye to him just 3 months later. It’s still very hard to write about, I’ve been putting off writing this post because it’s easier to push it to the back of my mind and try to keep as busy as possible to cover up the heartache,” Mollie admitted in her lengthy caption.

Mollie then went on to write that she wishes he could have had more time with her newborn daughter. “I know how much he would have adored Annabella and am so thankful that he got to hold her,” she said. “I think of him every single day and talk to Annabella about him when we’re winding down in the evening.”

Mollie then wrote honestly about how, for her, “the nights are the hardest, and talking about him in the past tense is something I hate doing.” She also confessed that her father’s cancer diagnosis “came completely out of the blue”.

After promoting the wonderful work of The Brain Tumour Charity, the Radio 1 presenter concluded her caption with a final message to her father. “Our lives will never be the same after losing our beloved Dad and our love and thoughts go out to anyone whose life has also been touched by cancer,” she penned.

We're sending love to Mollie as she continues to grieve her heartbreaking loss.