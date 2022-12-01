Mollie King shares tragic loss of her dad months after brain tumour diagnosis

Former member of The Saturdays, Mollie King, has unfortunately announced the heartbreaking death of her dad, just days after giving birth to her first child.

Mollie shared the tragic news on Instagram, revealing that her dad was diagnosed with a brain tumour only a few short months ago.

Posting a lovely collection of photos of her and her dad to her 995K followers, she wrote, “Heartbroken beyond words. In August, my family’s world was shattered when my Dad was diagnosed with a brain tumour. Last week, we had to face the day we hoped would never come and say goodbye”.

“Dad, we love you with all our hearts and we will miss you every single day. You have been our hero and it’s impossible to think of our lives without you”.

She continued, “You have always been there for us with every step we’ve taken and you even held on a few extra days to meet baby Annabella. You gave us your everything. You will be in our hearts and our memories every single day”.

The 35-year-old was flooded with messages of support from many famous faces and fans alike.

Mollie’s former band member Una Healy wrote, “I’m so sorry for your loss, he was such an amazing Dad and person. Love you so much. May he R.I.P”.

This Morning presenter Ruth Langford penned, “Oh darling Mollie…I am so, so sorry to hear about your darling Dad passing. Sending you and your family so much love. Grief is the price we pay for love. Hold all your memories close…nothing can take those away. Love you darling”.

“Oh I’m so sorry Mollie. Sending you all the love”, said Love Island’s Laura Whitmore. Singer Alexandra Burke added, “Sending you so much love. I’m so sorry for your loss my darling. Praying for you all xx”.

Mollie and her fiancé Stuart announced the birth of their first child only six days ago writing, “Welcome to the world Annabella Broad. We have never been so in love”, alongside an adorable photo of Mollie holding her bundle of joy.