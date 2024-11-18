Mollie King shares sweet insight into daughter’s birthday party

Mollie King has shared an insight into her daughter’s second birthday celebrations.

The former member of the girl group The Saturdays welcomed Annabella into the world two years ago with her fiancé, retired cricketer Stuart Broad.

In August, Mollie revealed that she and Stuart are expecting their second child together.

To celebrate Annabella’s special day, Mollie organised an adorable party with the toddler’s favourite toys.

Opening up about her daughter's birthday to her 1M Instagram followers, King unveiled sweet photos from the celebration online and penned a touching tribute to her little one.

The pictures show the birthday girl surrounded by balloons while she wears a party hat. The images also show Annabella’s stuffed animals wearing party hats and holding balloons for her.

Mollie and Stuart are pictured holding Annabella beside her two-tiered, horse-themed birthday cake.

King captioned the cute post, “Our baby girl turned 2 last week! Where has that time gone?! Her favourite toys woke her up ready to party…safe to say she couldn’t believe her eyes!”.

“Annabella, we’re so lucky to be your parents, we love you more than words can say”.

Last month, Mollie opened up about preparing to welcome a new addition into her family.

The radio host showcased a heartwarming family photo as she explained, “By the end of this year we’ll be adding a new little member to our family. It’s still hard to believe but the little kicks are certainly helping it sink in!”.

“The thought of welcoming another newborn fills me with so much joy, but one of the things that excites me the most is the thought of watching our baby girl Annabella becoming a big sister”.

The What About Us hitmaker added, “I know she’s going to be the most loving and wonderful big sister, and I can’t wait to see their bond grow”.