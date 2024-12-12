Mollie King opens up as she prepares to give birth to second child

Mollie King is preparing to become a mum-of-two!

After announcing her pregnancy in August, The Saturdays singer Mollie is now preparing to give birth to her second child later this month, alongside her fiancé Stuart Broad.

Ahead of her baby’s arrival, Mollie has chosen to open up about her preparations so far, including how she has been teaching her firstborn, two-year-old Annabella, about life with a sibling.

Speaking to OK!, Mollie shared how she has been feeling physically in the final stages of her pregnancy, and if she is feeling prepared for her labour.

“I’m feeling physically pretty tired at the moment. It’s hard to know if it’s the fact I’m running after a toddler 24/7 or the fact that I’m carrying a little one in my belly, but the combination is certainly keeping me on the move! Sitting down in the evenings comes as a great treat each night,” the 37-year-old explained.

“I wish I could say I was packed with my pregnancy bag safely in the hallway, but me being me I don’t do things in half measures and have decided to also renovate part of the house in these final few months of pregnancy! Taking ‘nesting’ to the extreme. So, there’s quite a bit to do still, time is of the essence!” Mollie teased.

The expectant mum also noted how she has been teaching Annabella about the imminent arrival of her new sibling.

“I am a real over-thinker and a real worrier at times so I have bought lots of books to try and help explain to Annabella what’s to come, as well as books that I’m still yet to read about how to cope with two!” Mollie detailed.

Mollie and retired cricketer Stuart thrilled fans on August 11 when they confirmed their pregnancy with their second child.

At the time, they posted two black-and-white snaps of themselves and Annabella cradling Mollie’s bump, with the caption: “Our baby girl is going to become a big sister. We can’t wait to meet you, little one!”