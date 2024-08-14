Mollie King opens up after revealing pregnancy with second child

Mollie King has spoken out for the first time since announcing her pregnancy!

Earlier this week, the former star of The Saturdays revealed that she is expecting her second child with her fiancé, retired cricketer Stuart Broad. The couple are already parents to their one-year-old daughter Annabella.

Now, a few days on from sharing her exciting baby news, Molly has addressed her fans once again with a sweet new photo of her bump!

Last night, the 37-year-old took to Instagram to post her ‘bumpdate’, which sees her wearing a figure-hugging black cami dress.

“Thank you for so many lovely messages since our pregnancy announcement. You guys are the best!” Mollie praised, before going on to detail her thoughts on her pregnancy.

“We are beyond excited! It seems like just the other day we were welcoming Annabella into the world and now to think of her being a big sister fills me with so much happiness,” she gushed.

“Any tips on how to prepare for going from 1 to 2?” Mollie added teasingly.

Many of the All Fired Up hitmaker’s followers have since been taking to her comments section to send her their own pieces of advice.

“Make sure people visiting fuss over big sister before fussing over the baby, helps prevent any jealousy,” one fan replied.

“A second child is love doubled – there is nothing like it,” another penned.

“Go with the flow they will slot right in. X,” a third fan added.

On Sunday, Mollie and Stuart shared the wonderful news that they are expecting their second child together, following the birth of Annabella in November 2022.

At the time, the pair chose to unveil black-and-white snaps of the family-of-three. One showcases Stuart kissing Mollie’s blossoming bump with Annabella on his shoulders, while the other sees each member of their family putting a hand on Mollie’s bump.

“Our baby girl is going to become a big sister,” the happy couple wrote in their caption, adding: “We can’t wait to meet you, little one!”